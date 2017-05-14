Murray man arrested on 20 counts of sexual abuse with minor

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor.

Preliminary investigation shows Joseph A. Lawrence, 55 of Murray, KY engaged in numerous sexual encounters with a child under the age of 12 between 2014 to 2016.

Lawrence was located at approximately 8:30 PM on Peach Orchard Road.

After an approximate 5 hour standoff, Lawrence was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with twenty counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse and one count of First Degree Sodomy.

Lawrence was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.