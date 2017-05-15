Three teens charged after weekend fight

Three teenagers were charged after two girls were found fighting.



Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah on reports of an assault.



He saw a group of people and two girls fighting. The officer took one of the girls, a 14-year-old, into custody.



As he was trying to determine what had happened, another officer began taking the girl to his cruiser. As he was leading her to his cruiser, she kicked him.



A second girl, a 16-year-old, and 19-year-old Daquan Askew, then allegedly began interfering with the officers.



Officers say Askew hit a third officer in the face and ran away but was caught a short distance away.



The 14-year-old was charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



Askew was also taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and fleeing or evading police.



The 16-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released to her parent.