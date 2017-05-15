Peace officers memorial to be held Monday

A memorial will be held Monday to honor police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.



The Paducah Police Department say a Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse at Noon.



The courthouse is located at 301 South 6th Street in Paducah.



The service is held every year during Peace Officers' Memorial week and honors officers nationwide who have been killed in the line of duty during the previous year.



A reception will immediately follow the ceremony in the sallyport of the McCracken County Regional Jail.