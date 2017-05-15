Six things to know - 5/15/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Friends and family are remembering the co-founder of the American Quilters Society. Bill Schroeder has passed away. Schroeder and his wife Meredith co-founded AQS in 1984. In 1991, they built what would become the National Quilt Museum. We'll pass on the funeral arrangements when they come in.



The president's revised travel ban will go before another appeals court today. A federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Trump's executive order issuing a travel ban on people from six foreign countries. The state of Hawaii argues the order makes it hard to recruit foreign students and workers and harm its tourism industry.



North Korea has released video of their latest missile test. It is a new type of medium range rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. U.S. security experts say it flew higher and longer than previous missiles.



Today is National Peace Officer Memorial Day. You can attend an event being held at the McCracken County Courthouse in Paducah. It begins at Noon. The service honors officers killed while on the job.



The cyber-attack that hit computers around the world could spread today with a harder-to-stop version. The ransomware known as WannaCry encrypts files on the computers and then demands payment.



The District of Columbia has won back-to-back Miss USA titles. Kara McCullough, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday. She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest.