Night paving to start this week on portion of Hopkinsville road

Drivers should expect night paving along a section of US 41-Alternate/Ft. Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville this week.



Starting Monday night, crews will be paving US 41-Alternate/Ft. Campbell Boulevard at the intersection with Clinic Drive and Sivley Road.



More paving is expected Tuesday night. Some turns at the intersection will be restricted during the paving process.



The work zone on US 41-Alternate/Ft. Campbell Boulevard starts at the Clinic Drive/Sivley Road intersection and extends northward to the northernmost entrance of the Bradford Square Mall.



Traffic has been running on a base coat of asphalt in the work zone. This new round of paving will become the final driving surface.