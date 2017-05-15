Heart Disease: Leah's Story

It's been two weeks since Jimmy Kimmel's heartfelt monologue about his son's heart condition filled up our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Kimmel fought back tears as she shared his experience with his newborn baby's open heart surgery - and the condition he will have to cope with for the rest of his life.

A member of our Local 6 family has a special connection to this story. Leah Shields was diagnosed with the same condition as Kimmel's son when she was born. She spoke to us about her experiences growing up with the condition and asked her parents to give their perspective.