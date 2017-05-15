New working replica Civil War cannon fired in Clarksville

A thunderous boom announced the arrival the newest addition to the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn: A working replica of a Civil War-era cannon.



The Leaf-Chronicle of Clarksville reports that the cannon was a gift from the Rotary Club to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Built in Montgomery County, the cannon was built using original drawings of a Model 1841 6-Pounder Field Gun.



Another replica had stood on the courthouse lawn in 2011 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. But that gun was later moved to the site of the city's Fort Defiance, which Confederate forces had hoped would prevent the Union from advancing up the Cumberland River during the war.



The new cannon was largely the work of Clarksville Foundry President Charlie Foust and company employees.