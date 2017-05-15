Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead.More
Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead.More
Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore