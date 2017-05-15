Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018 - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. (AP photo) In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. (AP photo)
CHICAGO (AP) -

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.
    
Madigan revealed her 2018 plans last week during an unrelated news conference in Chicago. The Democrat is already the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history.
    
Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead. She's the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state "would not be well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."
    
Lisa Madigan first took office in 2003.

