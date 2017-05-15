Woman injured after falling at Garden of the Gods

A woman was seriously hurt after falling off a popular site trail in Southern Illinois.

The Saline Sheriff's Department says Brandi Beck of Evansville, Indiana was visiting Garden of the Gods Sunday evening. They say she fell about 40 feet near the Devils Smokestack. Deputies say Beck had major injuries and was flown to an Evansville hospital for care.

Garden of the Gods is in Shawnee National Forest. This is the second fall to cause an injury in 2017. A woman died from falling near the table rock formation in 2016.