Baby wipes being recalled due to possible mold

A company is voluntarily recalling its baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.



The Honest Company says the mold is unlikely to be dangerous and that the recall was issued "out of abundance of caution."



The recall includes:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The wipes were sold separately and included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.



No other products were impacted by the recall.



If you have any of the products, you can return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.



You can also check the lot number of the back of the wipes package to see if they are a part of the recall by clicking here.