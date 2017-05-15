Man claims to be on reality TV show after trying to steal helicopter

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are investigating a strange incident that ended at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.



Cape Girardeau police and an airport spokesperson say a man stole a truck from the Wal-mart on Williams Street, drove it to Youngblood RV and stole an RV there, then crashed it through a gate at the airport and got inside a helicopter.



When some men in a nearby private plane asked him what he was doing, the man said he needed the helicopter because he was on a reality TV show.



The men took the keys from the helicopter and the man tried to get into an SUV before police arrested him.



Police have not released his name or what they are charging him with.



