Funeral arrangements announced for AQS co-founder Bill Schroeder

Funeral arrangements have been announced for American Quilter's Society co-founder Bill Schroeder, who passed away Saturday. He was 85.

According to his obituary, Schroeder passed away at 4:22 p.m. Saturday at his home.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah, followed by funeral services beginning at 6. Dr. John Wood will officiate.

The Paducah native founded the American Quilter's Society with his wife, Meredith Schroeder, and the two created what is now known as the National Quilt Museum.

