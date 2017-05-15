Nighttime closures, daytime restrictions planned on U.S. 641 in Murray

Nighttime closures and and daytime restrictions are planned along U.S. 641 in Murray this week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

On Wednesday and Thursday, closures are planned for nighttime paving along U.S. 641 at the connecting points with the Kentucky 121 reconstruction project. Daytime lane restrictions are also planned on U.S. 641 for those days.

Wednesday night, KYTC says the northbound lanes of U.S. 641/North 12th Street will be closed for night paving from the US 641-Business/KY 1327/Chestnut Street intersection north to KY 121. Drivers will be able to self-detour around the closure by taking Chestnut Street. The closure is expected to be in place for about eight hours. It should reopen in time for morning commuters.

Thursday night, the southbound lanes of U.S. 641/North 12th Street will be closed for night paving from the Bee Creek Bridge near the Wal-Mart entrance south to the KY 121 intersection. Drivers will be self-detour around the closure by taking North 4th Street and Chestnut Street. This closure is also expected to take about eight hours and reopen in time for morning commuters.

KYTC says the contractor on this project plans to install new utility poles at the U.S. 641/KY 121 intersection during the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers will see message boards, traffic cones, and barricades to direct them through the work zone.

Along with installing the final driving surface along remaining sections of the KY 121 reconstruction project, cleanup work — such as seeding, curb and gutter finish work, guardrail installation and lighting installation — are planned for the next couple of weeks.