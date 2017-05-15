Fulton County certified StormReady

Some of the tornado damage from the EF1 tornado that hit Hickman in March.

The National Weather Service recognized Fulton County as a StormReady community on Monday.

To be considered StormReady, there are five requirements.

Have a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center Have multiple ways of getting information on severe weather and alerting the public Have a system in place to monitor local weather conditions Promote public readiness by holding community seminars Have a formal severe weather plan, including "severe weather spotters" and emergency plan practice exercises

Homeowners are still cleaning up after an EF1 tornado tore through the city of Hickman in March. Homeowner Paul Henderson hid in a hallway as the tornado moved toward his home.

"I knew we had to do something quickly. I turned to (my wife) and said 'Get away from that window,'" he recalled. The tornado touched down right behind his house, just barely missing his family, and then swept his shop away. Like many people in Fulton County, he's starting to rebuild.

Fulton County Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell said the tornado closed the only gas station.

"That was a major impact to the community, because that was the only source of fuel in town," he explained. The station is running again, but missing one pump.

Caldwell said Fulton County was officially StormReady before the tornado hit. If it had not been, things could've been worse.

"My first reaction was life safety," he said. "We were fortunate enough that no one was injured. We can clean up this stuff." Caldwell said. He said he was able to warn the community because of his preparations.

"Normally we do not put out a code red for a thunderstorm watch. However, we changed that protocol, and now we do that especially for a severe thunderstorm warning," he said. Caldwell explained that the new protocol allowed him to send out a warning before he knew about the tornado.

Caldwell said there are still months of cleanup ahead. People said the tornado only lasted for about a minute, but it's still making an impact.