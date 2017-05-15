McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Craig Clymer announces retirement

This December 2016 photo shows McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Craig Clymer presiding over a case in Kentucky's 2nd Judiciary District. Clymer has announced plans to retire by the end of June, 2017.

After 23 years on the bench, Kentucky Circuit Court Judge Craig Clymer has announced that he will retire, with plans to leave at the end of June.

Of his 23 years total as a judge, Clymer has served Kentucky's 2nd Judicial District — McCracken County — for the past 17 years.

While Clymer will leave at the end of June, his term doesn't expire until 2023.

McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says a nominating committee will meet soon to choose three nominees to potentially be appointed to fill the position until the 2018 election.

The three names will be presented to Gov. Matt Bevin, who will make the appointment.

In 2018, if more than two people decide to run for the seat, voters will narrow the choices down in the May primary. The two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot. Because Clymer's term ends in 2023, the seat will be on the ballot again for the November 2022 election.