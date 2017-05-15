Beaver Dam reopening could be delayed until 2018

The State of Kentucky closed the Beaver Dam rest stop when the lease with the current vendor expired in January, 2017.

The popular Beaver Dam rest stop closed in January 2017 to the shock of many people in western Kentucky.

Chris Burns and her family rely on the Beaver Dam rest stop when traveling on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

There's nothing quite like needing to use the bathroom while traveling and you can't find a place to pull over. Many local families rely on the popular Beaver Dam rest stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway to use the restroom, gas up their cars, stretch their legs, and pick up snacks.

Kentucky abruptly closed the Beaver Dam rest stop in January when the lease with the current vendor expired. The state had hoped to find a new operator by March, but that hasn't happened.

Now, we're learning a little more about the projected timeline to reopen the center. That's a move Chris Burns said she is happy to hear about.

"A lot of people use Beaver Dam. I mean, a lot of people," Burns said.

Burns said the location and its convenience is what her family liked the most.

"Well, then you're going to have to get out and go further off the interstate to find a gas station to do what you need to do" Burns said.

Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner, said the state released a request for proposals for the site.

Interested parities have until 10:30 a.m. EST on June 30 to submit a proposal. Following possible oral presentations in mid-July, the state plans to award the contract by the end of July.

Trautner said if the selected party plans to renovate, they have four months to be operational, which puts a possible reopen date at the end of November. However, if the winning bidder rebuilds, they have six months to be operational, which would be by the end of January 2018.

Burns and her family like traveling to Louisville and are eager for Beaver Dam to be back in business.

"It's easy to get on and off, and so, you know, it makes life easier," Burns said. "I'll be happy. You know, Louisville is a fun place to go to. You never know when you want to go have fun."

To learn more about the RFP process involving the state's open time period for interesting companies and businesses click here. Click on the Vendor Self Service (VSS) and Active Solicitations link. On lefthand side, click on "guest access." In the keyword search bar, type "Beaver Dam" and hit go. The full RFP will come up.