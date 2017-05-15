Popular Mammoth Cave trail now has safer footing for tours

Mammoth Cave officials say a popular trail tour has been running twice a day after a project making it safer finished.



The Bowling Green Daily News reports the two-year $5.8 million project to add concrete pavers on Historic Cave Trail completed in April.



Mammoth Cave National Park asset manager Scott Powell says the project was done to prevent people from tripping on the trail that previously had two different types of surfaces. He says the project was done by Ohio-based restoration specialist Tradesman Group.



Powell says the two-mile trail features nearly 11,000 pavers that provide secure footing and muffle noise.



Park spokeswoman Vickie Carson says the Historic Cave Trail is offered most during the summer schedule, which starts Memorial Day weekend. She says the park averages 400,000 visitors annually.