Carbondale police looking for missing man with dementia

Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are asking for your help finding a 78-year-old man reported missing on Thursday. Police say he has Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Police say Lee Batie was reported missing from the 1400 block of Old West Main Street on May 11. He was last seen leaving his apartment around 12:30 p.m. on May 8.

Batie is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a blue baseball cap and jeans. Police say he will likely be in his light blue Dodge Caravan, which has Illinois registration Z706866. Police have provided photographs of Batie and of a van matching the description of the one he drives.

If you know where Batie is, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.