Property tax to go toward Graves County Extension Office approved

People in one local county will soon pay more in taxes. The Graves County Extension Office recently approved a property tax hike, joining the rest of the counties in this area in implementing that tax.

Graves County Extension Office Board Chairman Ronnie Miller told me the office needs to pay salaries and benefits, as well as make improvements to the building. But, county leaders say there was another option that could have avoided another tax.

On a beautiful day, Mary Williams makes time to landscape. She and her husband, Charley, take pride in their home, so they take care of it.

Now that they're going to pay more taxes, Mary says: “You don’t ever want to look at an increase on taxes, but if you don't we wouldn't have all the good things we have in Mayfield.”

The pair say it’s part of living in and contributing to their county, but it'll also mean trimming their budget.

“We've learned to get by on what we're getting, barely,” Charley says.

How much more can you expect to pay? The tax is 4 cents for every $100-worth of property. So, for $100,000-worth of property, that's an extra $40 you'll have to pay.

Judge Executive Jesse Perry says he was hoping taxpayers wouldn't have to pay more. He proposed a 5,000-square-foot building along the Kentucky 121 bypass for the new extension office, paid for with grant money and a lease agreement with a second tenant.

“We had everything set in place to get the extension office — a new building at zero cost to the taxpayers — and we had no control over them passing a tax," Perry says.

The Williamses say the extension office has been good to them. They just hope their local money goes to good use.

Miller, told me Perry's proposed building wouldn't work for them. He says the current building is too small at 4,000 square feet. The proposed building is even smaller at 2,500 square feet. Miller also says the board didn't want to gamble on a grant, as their budget needs immediate help.

The county currently subsidizes $162,000 to the extension office. Members of the Graves County Extension Office Board are appointed by the fiscal court.