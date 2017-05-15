Property tax to go toward Graves County Extension Office approved

People in one local county will soon pay more in taxes. The Graves County Extension Office recently approved a property tax hike, joining the rest of the counties in this area in implementing that tax.More
The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, just over half of the 14 being considered.More
Chaos is President Donald Trump's style, yet as long as the Republican delivers on health care, taxes and tapping a new FBI director as solid as his Supreme Court pick, GOP leaders say everything will be just fine.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
