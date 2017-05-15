Possible housing options create hope for families in Cairo, Illinois

There’s a feeling taking over many in the community of Cairo, Illinois. Despite the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s announcement in April that it plans to tear down the housing roughly 200 families rely on, hope is filling conversations and lifting moods around town.

A renewed push for new housing options from city groups, private investors and HUD has the town’s largest employer holding back on making cuts for the moment.

Sixth-grader Demarion Duncan calls Cairo’s McBride apartment complex home. He has for years. Living there with his family, the 12 year old says he likes and dislikes it. Demarion says he knows everyone there. It’s one big family in McBride, but he said it can sometimes be a scary place. Despite that, Demarion says, in an ideal world, he’d be living there next school year.

For his and other families living in the McBride and Elmwood housing complexes in Cairo, that may not happen. HUD’s decision to tear down the apartment complexes came just a year after it took over the Alexander County Housing Authority. People there say they felt betrayed by HUD for tearing down the homes they believed would be repaired.

Without many options in Cairo or nearby, Demarion and his classmates in school wrote letters to HUD Director Ben Carson, asking for help. Some wanted their home to be secure next year. Others wrote that it’s their school family they’re worried about. The district is a small one, but tight knit. School faculty and students will tell you they’re a family, and any loss hurts deeply.

Demarion said it’s why his letter felt so personal when he wrote it.

"I was basically expressing my feelings, asking him, 'Why you want to tear down now?' and 'Do you care about us?'" he said. The letters he and his classmates wrote are bringing attention to Cairo’s public housing issues regionally and nationally, with local and federal lawmakers taking notice and trying to help.

"People took notice because children matter, lives matter, kids matter in this community, and their families matter," said Superintendent Dr. Andrea Evers. Evers said there’s hope in the halls of the school once again, especially as city leaders and different groups push to create new public housing options around town. Evers said she and others are hoping that by creating more Section 8 housing around Cairo, they'll be able to keep more kids in the classrooms for the families who never wanted to leave.

"Right now, we're optimistic that we can keep most of the 186 families that choose to stay," she said. The school is the community’s largest employer, and Evers says it is holding off on any job cuts or reductions for the time being while waiting to see how many families can stay if new housing is created.

People around the community and many students in the classrooms Monday said they don’t want to leave Cairo, including Demarion.

"Because, I've got friends down here, my family's still down here and I don't want to leave them," he said. He’s asked his teacher if they can write more letters to Carson and other politicians for help, Demarion said. And he’s asked the mayor about fundraisers that can help.

He said he wants to do whatever he can to make sure he and his family can stay in Cairo.

HUD Spokesperson Jereon Brown said Monday that the department is working to acquire some buildings and homes around Cairo that can be turned into housing options for some of those who will lose their homes at McBride and Elmwood. He said HUD has a number of properties in mind, and is considering holding a landlord fair for property owners to explore turning homes into rentable Section 8 housing options. Brown said the concern right now isn't interest in landlords but the condition of homes to be rented, including what improvements would need to be made before people could move in.

Brown said HUD is hoping to place as many residents as possible, particularly seniors, into homes around Cairo. But, with limited options, he said some will need to move. HUD’s team in Cairo is speaking with households about where they may want to be relocated within the public housing system.

Vouchering, Brown said, will likely begin by the end of May. He said any demolition will be a year or so down the road.