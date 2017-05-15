Man who took manslaughter deal in Brickhouse shooting testifies at Tracell Nunn trial

In this May 15, 2017, photo, Denzel Powell takes the stand in the Tracell Nunn case. Nunn is accused of murder in the death of a man at the Brickhouse in Paducah in 2016.

The trial of one of three men accused of killing a man at a Paducah bar in April 2016 began on Monday.

Tracell Nunn is accused of killing a man named Gary Johnson outside the Brickhouse in Paducah a little over a year ago.

The court heard testimony Monday from a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Johnson's death. As part of his plea deal, Denzel Powell agreed to testify against the two other accused in the case. Powell said Nunn and the third man accused in the case — Christopher Smith — were shooting at him when he returned fire.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Raymond McGee asked Powell how he felt about killing the wrong man.

"I regret it. I hate it," Nunn said. "It eats me up every day. He didn't deserve to die."

During opening statements, attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution shared their perspectives of what happened.

"In the way the feud was being handled, we believe Tracell Nunn with his co-defendant, Chris Smith, attempted to execute Denzel Powell by shooting him and killing him," Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Raymond McGee said.

Defense attorney Nathan Moorhouse asserted his client's innocence.

"We're confident that once you hear all the evidence and all the testimony, that you will find Tracell Nunn not guilty —not guilty of murder, but also not guilty of attempted murder," Moorhouse said. "He wasn't on the scene firing a gun at Denzel Powell."

Monday night, prosecutors told Local 6 they plan to call a ballistics analyst to the stand on Tuesday. Prosecutors also expect to call more witnesses who were at the bar on the night of the shooting, as well as members of law enforcement.