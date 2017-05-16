Baptist Health Paducah Medical Park 1 renamed in honor of couple's gift

Baptist Health Paducah renamed one of its buildings Monday during a Ceremony at Medical Park 1. The building is now Walker Medical Park 1.

The name change honors Don and Eva Walker for their lead gift in the Celebrating Miracles, Transforming Lives fundraising campaign.

“Eva and I believe in the future of Baptist Health and our community,” Don Walker said. “And we are humbled to be able to provide a gift to the campaign, so they can continue providing excellent service.” He first joined the hospital board in 1978, and has served as the board's chairman multiple terms over the years. He currently chairs the Baptist Health Foundation Paducah, which he helped start roughly 12 years ago.

Eva Walker gave birth to their two children at the hospital, and she later served in the hospital's auxiliary.