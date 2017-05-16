200-mile Illinois budget march steps off

Protesters urging Illinois lawmakers to agree on an annual state budget stepped off on a 200-mile march to Springfield.More
Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead.More
Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
Protesters urging Illinois lawmakers to agree on an annual state budget stepped off on a 200-mile march to Springfield.More
President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, prompting strong condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans.More
People in one local county will soon pay more in taxes. The Graves County Extension Office recently approved a property tax hike, joining the rest of the counties in this area in implementing that tax.More
The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, just over half of the 14 being considered.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
