New ordinance could get rid of abandoned buildings in Marion

The Williamson County Board passed an ordinance Monday that could get rid of abandoned property in your community through the court system.

The ordinance would affect property in unincorporated areas. The county board would be able to aid the Bi-County Health Department by going through the court system and getting permission to demolish the abandoned buildings. Commissioner Brent Gentry said the new ordinance is a way for the county board to help create cleaner communities.

"When people look to move here, they want to see that things look nice. And the surroundings houses or buildings around it, it drops the value to their property. And, if people want to live that way or let a bad house sit there, then we should have the right to step up to the plate and do what's right for the people around them," said Gentry.

According to the commissioner, Williamson County does not have zoning. For the board to be able to demolish a building, the building has to be abandoned for at least a year.

An abandoned building can really stick out in your community. Jacqueline Clark lives near the Marion Four Star Arena, a deserted event center.

"It's just an eyesore," said Clark.

The building was hit by a tornado a few years ago and still hasn't been repaired. Clark said she hopes someone will take action.

"They should get rid of it. It's been that way for a long time," said Clark.

Gentry says that the new ordinance will get rid of buildings that can be a danger to the community.

"Kid's going in there, they are going to get hurt, one, or they are in there using drugs, number two," said Gentry.