Full-width paving to close about 1.5 miles of McCracken County Road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 2411/Cold Springs Road will be closed between the P&L railroad overpass and the KY 1420/Noble Road intersection.
Nighttime closures and and daytime restrictions are planned along U.S. 641 in Murray this week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Starting Monday night, crews will be paving US 41-Alternate/Ft. Campbell Boulevard at the intersection with Clinic Drive and Sivley Road.
The bridge was closed for about an hour Friday so steel plate could be placed over a repair to the bridge. All lanes are now open, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois is back open to traffic.
