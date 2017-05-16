Full-width paving to close about 1.5 miles of McCracken County R - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Full-width paving to close about 1.5 miles of McCracken County Road

Posted: Updated:
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road in McCracken County will be closed Tuesday for full-width paving.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 2411/Cold Springs Road will be closed between the P&L railroad overpass and the KY 1420/Noble Road intersection.

Crews need the nearly 1.5 miles of road closed for full-width paving.

Residents and property owners will have access on each side of the paving crew.

Work is expected to be completed in one day.

Powered by Frankly