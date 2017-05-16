Full-width paving to close about 1.5 miles of McCracken County Road

A portion of a road in McCracken County will be closed Tuesday for full-width paving.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 2411/Cold Springs Road will be closed between the P&L railroad overpass and the KY 1420/Noble Road intersection.



Crews need the nearly 1.5 miles of road closed for full-width paving.



Residents and property owners will have access on each side of the paving crew.



Work is expected to be completed in one day.