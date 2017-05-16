Water line repairs to close portion of road in Cape Girardeau, M - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Water line repairs to close portion of road in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

A road next to Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau will be closed Tuesday for water line repairs.

The city says Normal Avenue will be closed between Pacific Street and Sprigg Street from around 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be on alert.

