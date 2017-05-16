Traffic safety checkpoint list released by Kentucky State Police

Troopers at Kentucky State Police Post 2 have released their list of traffic safety checkpoints for western Kentucky.



The checkpoints are used by troopers to make sure drivers are following traffic laws.



Post 2 covers Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster counties.







CALDWELL COUNTY

KY 91 at the KY 139 intersection

KY 126 at the KY 672 intersection

US 62 at the Lyon County line

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

KY 297 at the US 60 intersection

US 641 at the Crayne Post Office

US 60 at the KY 365 intersection

KY 91 at the KY 135 intersection

CHRISTIAN COUNTY

Fort Campbell Boulevard at the KY and TN state line to Gate 4 of Fort Campbell Military Base

US 41 at the KY 800 intersection

KY 91 at the KY 1026 intersection

KY 107 at the KY 1682 intersection

KY 507 at the KY 508 intersection

KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection

HOPKINS COUNTY

US 62 at the KY 813 intersection

US 41 at the US 62 intersection

US 41 at the KY 112 intersection

US 41A at the KY 630 intersection

KY 70 at the KY 109 intersection

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

US 431 at the KY 176 intersection

KY 181 at the KY 601 intersection

US 431 at the KY 70 (Browder) intersection

KY 189 at the KY 70 (Front Street) intersection

KY 81 at the KY 181 intersection

TODD COUNTY

US 79 at the KY 102 intersection

KY 181 at the KY 507 intersection

KY 181 at the Chestnut Road intersection

WEBSTER COUNTY

US 41A at the KY 56 and KY 873 intersection

KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker

KY 56 at the Old Beech Grove Road intersection

KY 109 at the KY 670 intersection