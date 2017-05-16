President Trump defends sharing information with Russians

South Korean media say the nation's new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea's escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.More
South Korean media say the nation's new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea's escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.More
President Trump says he wanted to share with Russia "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety." He notes that as president, he has an "absolute right" to do this.More
President Trump says he wanted to share with Russia "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety." He notes that as president, he has an "absolute right" to do this.More
President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, prompting strong condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans.More
President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, prompting strong condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans.More
Protesters urging Illinois lawmakers to agree on an annual state budget stepped off on a 200-mile march to Springfield.More
Protesters urging Illinois lawmakers to agree on an annual state budget stepped off on a 200-mile march to Springfield.More
People in one local county will soon pay more in taxes. The Graves County Extension Office recently approved a property tax hike, joining the rest of the counties in this area in implementing that tax.More
People in one local county will soon pay more in taxes. The Graves County Extension Office recently approved a property tax hike, joining the rest of the counties in this area in implementing that tax.More