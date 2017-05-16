Six things to know - 5/16/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Family and friends will say their final goodbye to American Quilter's Society co-founder Bill Schroeder today. Schroeder passed away Saturday at the age of 85. Visitation is today from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah. Funeral services will follow the visitation.



A 3.2 magnitude magnitude earthquake hit this morning in Bardwell, Kentucky. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Right now there are no reports of injuries. We'll keep you updated as more details come in.



President Donald Trump is using Twitter to defend his sharing of information with the Russians. Trump says he wanted to share with Russia "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety." He notes that as president, he has an "absolute right" to do this.



Both east and westbound lanes of Normal Avenue will be closed today in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Crews will be making water line repairs from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They will be between Pacific and Sprigg Street.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a portion of KY 2411, also known as Cold Springs Road, will be shut down so crews can finish a paving project. The closure today is between Pugh's Midway and the High Point Community. The road is expected to reopen tomorrow.



Marcella's Kitchen in Marshall County will celebrate its 6th anniversary today. It helps provide food for people in need in our community. The celebration lunch is from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. It is at 242 Griggstown Road in Benton, Kentucky.