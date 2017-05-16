New children's discovery garden now open at Discovery Park of Am - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

New children's discovery garden now open at Discovery Park of America

UNION CITY, TN -

Children have a new place to learn and play at the Discovery Park of America.

On Tuesday, the museum opened its brand new Children's Discovery Garden.

The $500,000 garden includes outdoor musical instruments, a babbling brook, dinosaur fossil dig, outdoor labyrinth, giant chess/checker set, and play equipment.

The new garden was over a year in the works and designed by Recreational Concepts.

Families can take advantage of the new garden from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, during the park’s normal hours.

Discovery Park of America is located in Union City, Tennessee. For more information on the museum, click here.

