Portion of Purchase Parkway near Draffenville down to one lane due to semi fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

A portion of the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between Benton, Kentucky and Draffenville are down to one lane due to a semi fire.

Marshall County dispatch says traffic is being impacted between exits 43 and 47.

The semi is near the 46 mile marker, about a mile away from the Draffenville exit.

No word on any injuries at this time.

We will be updating this story.

