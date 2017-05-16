Kentucky judge is under pressure; won't hear gay adoptions - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Kentucky judge is under pressure; won't hear gay adoptions

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) -

Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a Kentucky judge who won't hear adoption cases involving gay adults.
    
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups complained to Kentucky's judicial disciplinary commission about W. Mitchell Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties.
    
Nance announced he would recuse himself from adoption cases involving homosexuals because he believes it's never in a child's best interest to be adopted by a gay person.
    
Gay rights advocate Chris Hartman says Nance's "inability to be impartial is a blight on his office."
    
Nance declined comment through a court official.
    
Martin Cothran, with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said Nance is following the law by recusing himself if he believes his views might bias a case.

