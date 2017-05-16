Marcho Farms meat products being recalled due to possible E. coli

An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling some of its meat products because it could possibly be contaminated with E. coli.



Marcho Farms is recalling meats that were produced on April 11 and April 14 of this year.



The company sells various veal, beef, and pork products.



The recalled meat was sold to locations in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.



The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service also says the meat may have been sold at the Food Lion in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.



The products being recalled are:



- 60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”

- 60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”

- 9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”

- 10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”



Other media outlets have been reporting that the meat was also sold at Walmart, but the plant manager at Marcho Farms say this is not true.



You can read more on the recall by clicking here. You can see the labels of the recalled meat products below.





