Jury begins deliberations in Tracell Nunn murder trial in Paducah

In this Monday, May 15, 2017 photo, Tracell Nunn listens to testimony in court in Paducah. Nunn is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gary Johnson outside the Brickhouse club.

The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of Tracell Nunn, who is charged with the murder of a man last year outside the Brickhouse club in Paducah.

Nunn is one of three men accused in the shooting death of Gary Johnson.

The commonwealth concluded its case earlier Tuesday. Nunn's defense declined to call any witnesses. Closing arguments were made starting at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The jury will now decide whether Nunn is guilty of murder in Johnson's death.

We will bring you an update once a verdict is returned.