Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signs rural broadband bill

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.More
Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter medication requiring special paperwork, but several states have been pushing to loosen restrictions.More
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
