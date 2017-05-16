City announces Bikes on the Greenway event at Paducah's Noble Park

Looking for a way to get active outside with your family this weekend? The city and a local business are hosting guided bicycle tours on the Paducah Greenway Trail on Sunday.

The Paducah Parks Services Department and BikeWorld are hosting Bikes on the Greenway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Noble Park. The event is being held to celebrate National Bike Month.

Tours start at the Noble Park entrance to the Greenway Trail, which is by the skate park. During the event, the city says guided tours will leave from the trail entrance every half hour. The tours will be on the paved section of the trail toward the riverfront. Cyclists will be able to either return to the park using the paved section of trail, or they can follow their guide back to the park using Madison or Monroe streets.

The city says cones and other obstacles will be set up for people who want to improve their bike handling skills. Experts at the event will offer helmet fittings and bike maintenance checks, as well as lessons on how to ride without training wheels.

Chain Reaction Cycling Club members will be there to answer questions and help with activities, according to the city.

For more information, call the Paducah Parks Services Department at 270-444-8508 or BikeWorld at 270-442-0751.