Retiring educator shares advice for new teachers

These fifth-grade students said no one can replace Mr. Hensel.

The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.

He's teaching lessons up to his very last day at Lone Oak Intermediate. His students are engaged as he whips out artifacts from different war eras.

They're soaking up what knowledge they can from Mr. Hensel.

"I get to teach my biggest passion, which is social studies, and I get to teach it all day long," he said. "What could be better than that?"

He's hands on. He dresses up. He brings history to life.

Hensel's students said he takes them outside of the textbook. "My favorite part of his class is he always uses artifacts," said Weslyn Durfee.

"I love to bring to them different things, so they can actually touch history," said Hensel, wearing a military style jacket from World War II.

"This is my passion, and I am hoping to create a passion in them to love history too," he said.

He is doing just that.

"I learned so much. I actually didn't have an interest in history until I went to his class," said Durfee.

To whomever replaces him, Hensel said to remember it's a privilege. "It's not just something you are doing for a job. I never considered this a job. It's my calling," he said.

Hensel has retired once before and came back. He said that he won't give up teaching completely this time either. He's going to start substitute teaching.

His students gave us this advice to pass along to new teachers: Make learning fun and interactive.

Five teachers are retiring from McCracken County schools this year. McCracken County Public Schools spokeswoman Jayme Jones said that's a low number compared to previous years. Five teachers are retiring from the Graves County School District, five from Marshall County Schools, and three from Calloway County Schools.