Retiring educator shares advice for new teachers

The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
Do you know how much caffeine your teenager drinks? A teen in South Carolina recently died after drinking too much of it. The caffeine led to a heart problem that ultimately killed him.More
Do you know how much caffeine your teenager drinks? A teen in South Carolina recently died after drinking too much of it. The caffeine led to a heart problem that ultimately killed him.More
Nobody likes a tattletale but not everyone who tells on someone is tattling.More
Nobody likes a tattletale but not everyone who tells on someone is tattling.More
Preparing for the new arrival can be challenging - especially if you already have kids in in the house.More
Preparing for the new arrival can be challenging - especially if you already have kids in in the house.More
It's a kid's job to explore the world around them - and part of that journey involves testing boundaries.More
It's a kid's job to explore the world around them - and part of that journey involves testing boundaries.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.More
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.More
Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter medication requiring special paperwork, but several states have been pushing to loosen restrictions.More
Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter medication requiring special paperwork, but several states have been pushing to loosen restrictions.More
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More