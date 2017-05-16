Local doctor explains caffeine overdose dangers for teens

Do you know how much caffeine your teenager drinks? A teen in South Carolina recently died after drinking too much caffeine. The caffeine led to a heart problem that ultimately killed him.

Local doctors say many people don't know how damaging caffeine can be for a young person, but parents say it's something they'll focus on now.

Like so many, when the afternoon slump hits, Bob Bloomingburg will reach for the coffee pot. “Quite honestly, I had never thought of caffeine as an issue other than in my life if I drink too much and get jittery," Bloomingburg says.

And caffeine is a part of family life. “Like any southern parent, we have sweet tea for dinner," he says.

The jitters could put his teenage daughter in danger, and Bloomingburg says he never knew how dangerous it could be until now. “It’s opened my eyes to think 'Do my children drink too much caffeine?'” he says.

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, your teenager is not supposed to drink energy drinks or any beverages like them. They're only supposed to drink coffee and soda in moderation.

But local doctors know monitoring that is sometimes not a possibility.

Dr. David Schell with the Pediatric Group of Paducah says there are many variables that determine how caffeine will affect someone, including age, weight, the amount you drink, and how quickly you drink it.

“A cup or two a day over a period of hours, I don't think you'll get in trouble," Schell says. "But it’s when you drink a lot quickly, you could get in trouble.”

Schell says with teenagers, parents should talk to them about how it could affect their hearts and the rest of their bodies.

As a dad, Bloomingburg says it's a conversation he plans to have. “I never really considered it a short-term health problem you could die from," Bloomingburg says.

Schell says there doesn't need to be an underlying health or heart condition for a person to die from too much caffeine. But, he says that's always a possibility.