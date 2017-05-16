Illinois school leaders concerned as school year ends without funding for next year

Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.

Illinois legislators have yet to pass a budget for next year, including funding for your child’s classrooms. Schools and districts already strapped for cash are concerned about what, if any, school funding they’ll get for next year.

Resources are tight in classrooms like Lana Bell’s. She and the other teachers at Harrisburg High School deal with water damage and holes in classrooms. Any money the school has goes to the kids and making sure classes and programs continue.

"I feel it in my classroom. As far as my curriculum, I'm using textbooks from the year 2000," said Bell. She's an English teacher at Harrisburg High School. The textbooks Bell’s class uses are older than the kids using them, and most of them are missing pages and held together by duct tape that Bell brings to class. She said it makes it hard for them to do their school work, unsure if they’ll have all the pages they need to do the assignments.

Harrisburg Community Unit #3 School District Superintendent Mike Gauch says the schools can open without a state budget, but they won’t last longer than a month or two without it.

"Somewhere — October, November — if no money comes from the state, but then the well is dry, there's just nothing else there," Gauch said. The district can’t continue to raise property taxes to make up for what the state should be paying and Gauch said they shouldn’t have to put that burden on the community.

The state did end proration practices this year, funding schools like Harrisburg at their full level. But only paying one of four quarterly contract payments, Gauch said they’re out $900,000 the state had agreed to pay. He said they’re in a tough spot this year and can’t make up the difference with their budget alone.

With no promises yet of funding for this year, they’re making cuts.

"We had four teachers that are retiring and we're just not going to replace those positions," Gauch said.

Illinois schools were in a similar spot last year, sending kids and teachers home for the summer without knowing if or when they’d be back. Last minute funding for schools was passed last year, but Gauch said this time feels different.

"I'm not that optimistic right now," he said. “I heard a lot talk, a lot of chatter, last year. I heard a lot of deal making going on behind closed doors. I hear a lot about people digging in, in Springfield, and that's not good for kids. And that's why I'm afraid is going to happen.”

Gauch said he worries that the kids will become a political tool, used by lawmakers to end the state’s budget impasse. He said the kids there and around Illinois deserve to be funded, plain and simple.

"Of course I worry. It's frustrating for the teachers, alright, but more importantly, it's sad for the students," Bell said. She hopes a budget passes soon, because students will suffer without it.

The spring legislative session ends May 31 and with it, the ability for lawmakers to approve a budget with a simple majority.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf is in Springfield Tuesday. He said he’s seeing a lot of work being done to reach a budget deal, but he’s unsure if that can happen before the end of the session. Schimpf said he wants to see a budget plan put together and passed soon so they can start sending money to the state agencies relying on it.

Illinois has been without a budget since July of 2015.