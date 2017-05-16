Kids get creative at cardboard carnival

Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.

The only rule for the projects was to be as creative as possible.

Teacher Shannon Hamlet says she got the idea from a YouTube video she watched. Hamlet says it helps them grow as future innovators.

More than 50 cardboard projects were entered into the cardboard carnival, and Hamley hopes to have twice the entrees next year.

The carnival was held until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sharpe Elementary School in Marshall County.