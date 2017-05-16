Ways to keep your computer safe from ransomware

Some computer owners have three days to either pay several hundreds of dollars or lose their personal files. A quick strand of ransomware called Wannacry hit servers and computers across the globe Friday.

A South Korean cybersecurity expert believes it came from North Korea.

Regardless of its origin, Willie Kerns, owner of Smart Path Technology, said you can protect yourself.

He said ransomware acts differently than any other virus. “Your computer still functions. It's not like it hoses your computer or shuts your computer down. It just takes any files that you have — your desktop, your My Documents folder, any USB drive — and it encrypts them,” he said.

He recommends backing up your files with an external hard drive or USB just in case. He said be sure not to leave an external device plugged into your computer, or it could be affected, too. “The biggest thing that people can do to protect themselves — whether you're at home, or at work, or whatever the case may be — is, if you get an email from somebody you don't know, just ignore it,” he said.

The window that pops up in the bottom righthand corner of our screens reminding us to update software or restart our computers is important, according to him. If you continue to postpone, your computer doesn’t update, and you’re more susceptible to cyber threats.