UT Martin's Richardson in contention at NCAA Golf Regional

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. – Hunter Richardson, the University of Tennessee at Martin and Ohio Valley Conference representative at the NCAA College Grove Golf Regional, shot a 75 during today’s second round held at The Grove.

A native of Clarksville, Tenn., Richardson is tied for 16th out of 75 golfers in the field with an even-par score of 144. He ranks ninth in the field in par-5 scoring (4.63, -3) and 10th in par-4 scoring (4.00, E) with 18 holes left to play.

The top five teams and individual who is not on a top-five team advances to the NCAA Championships, held at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Through 36 holes, Vanderbilt (-12), Lipscomb (-4), Clemson (-4), UCF (-4) and Kennesaw State (-1) sit atop the team leaderboard while Troy’s Cam Norman (-4) is the top ranked individual not on the aforementioned five teams.

Richardson began his day on a high note, carding a birdie on the par-4, 404-yard Hole No. 10 after sticking his approach shot within two feet of the cup. Following a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 12, he accumulated pars in four of the next five holes – with a bogey on No. 15 as the lone exception. He closed out his front-9 strong by knocking in a birdie on Hole No. 18 for the second consecutive day – making the turn with a 38 (+2).

After a bogey on Hole No. 1, Richardson was energized by an eagle on the next hole – a par-5 that was playing at 539 yards. It was one of only six eagles in the entire field during today’s second round. He compiled pars in each of the next two holes before a bogey on the par-3, 227-yard Hole No. 5. Another par followed on Hole No. 6 before a bogey occurred on Hole No. 7. He rounded out his day with back-to-back pars on Hole No. 8 and Hole No. 9.

“Hunter didn’t make some of the putts he made yesterday and that was the difference,” UT Martin head coach Jerry Carpenter said. “He battled out there today and we are confident he will come back out tomorrow and post a good score.”

Richardson tees off the third and final round on Wednesday, May 17 at 9:53 a.m. He will start on Hole No. 10 and will play alongside Harvard’s Daniel de la Garza and UNC Wilmington’s Thomas Eldridge.

From: UT Martin Media Relations