Murray High hires Foust to lead girls basketball program

Murray High introduced Wyatt Foust as their new girls basketball coach at a Tuesday news conference. Foust replaces Rechelle Turner who stepped down in March to become the new women's coach at Murray State.

Foust comes to Murray after spending last season as an assistant boys coach at Owensboro Catholic. From 2014-16, Foust was the girls coach at Notre Dame Academy, leading the Pandas to a 54-34 record. Notre Dame was ranked as high as 4th in the state during Foust's tenure.

Murray High returns three starters next year: Macey Turley, Lex Mayes and Alexis Burpo. All three averaged double-figures for the Lady Tigers this season.