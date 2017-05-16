Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after foot chase on golf course

A Graves County man was arrested Tuesday on gun possession and drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says the man led deputies on a foot chase across a golf course.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old George Haynes of Mayfield was driving north on Kentucky 121 when he was recognized by a detective. There was an active arrest warrant on file for Haynes.

Haynes exited KY 121 onto North 17th Street and pulled into a business' parking lot. He spoke with deputies, but the sheriff's office says Haynes ran off when deputies began to lead him to the cruiser. He allegedly ran across 17th Street, across a creek, and onto the Mayfield Country Club Golf Course. Deputies caught him, but back at the cruiser he complained that he was having health issues. EMS responders were dispatched, and Haynes was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

Haynes was treated and released. While looking for prescribed inhalers they say Haynes asked for, deputies say they found a handgun and a variety of illegal drugs in Haynes' bag. Another handgun was later found inside his vehicle.

Haynes was charged with the following:

- Second degree bail jumping (warrant service)

- First degree fleeing and evading on foot

- First degree wanton endangerment

- Resisting arrest

- First degree trafficking in cocaine on the second offense

- First degree trafficking in heroin on the first offense

- Trafficking in a synthetic substance on the first offense

- First degree trafficking in opiates

- Trafficking in marijuana on the second offense

- Two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

- Possession of drug paraphernalia