Carbondale launches interactive city map for total eclipse

The city of Carbondale, Illinois, just launched its new interactive map for the total solar eclipse that will happen in August. The map is a first for the city.

The map will help visitors navigate through the city and direct them to events, restaurants, first aid stations and other activities. Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said that, unlike the eclipse that will be gone in a flash, the map is here to stay.

"We would love if our businesses were able to benefit from this as well. The really interesting thing about this is all the work we have done to get this developed. We are pretty certain this is going to have a lifespan beyond the eclipse weekend," Mitchell said.

The city is expecting thousands of visitors for the astronomical event, which will happen on Aug. 21. As the day nears, the city is finishing up some final touches. The new interactive map has business owners excited.

"It's really going to highlight the key parts in our community that people need to go to and visit," said Saluki Craft owner and CEO Jeremy Clow.

Saluki Craft in Carbondale is one of the 16 shopping destinations shown on the map. Clow said the map will make it a lot easier for visitors to navigate the city.

"It will be a lot easier to use this system I feel like, because it's specific to the downtown area, and everything is going to be in walking distance," said Clow.

