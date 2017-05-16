SIU Carbondale under investigation regarding Title IX complaint - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

By Staff report
CARBONDALE, IL -

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.

The office, however, can't provide details about the case, because it's an open investigation.

SIU Athletics Director Tommy Bell sent us the following statement.

The U.S. Department of Education has advised us of a Title IX complaint regarding the gender equality of athletic opportunities at the university. We are working closely with the Office of Civil Rights to provide all of the relevant information in order to resolve this inquiry. Until we know what actions, if any, need to be taken, it would be inappropriate to comment regarding specifics of the investigation.

SIU Carbondale and its athletics programs are committed to an inclusive campus. We take our Title IX obligations seriously and believe we are in compliance with the law.

