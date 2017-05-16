SIU Carbondale under investigation regarding Title IX complaint

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is under investigation for possible discrimination in the school's athletics program. A spokesperson for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education sent us an email saying the investigation began last month.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Basketball hoops, cars, and a Plinko-style game were just some of the many cardboard projects on display. Sharpe Elementary School held its first cardboard carnival on Tuesday.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
Kids are about to head home for the summer, but for students in Illinois, classes may look a lot different when they return in the fall.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
The school year is wrapping up. As students pack up, so are some teachers. Several area educators are retiring, including Roy Hensel. He has taught in the Local 6 area for 44 years.More
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.More
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill seeking to make it easier for rural areas to get access to the internet.More