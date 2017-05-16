Software program claims to stop ransomware attacks

If you're thankful you didn't get hit with ransomware last week, don't hold your breath. The FBI says ransomware attacks are expected to double this year.More
If you're thankful you didn't get hit with ransomware last week, don't hold your breath. The FBI says ransomware attacks are expected to double this year.More
If you have trouble climbing out of bed every morning, we've got a unique app that might help.More
If you have trouble climbing out of bed every morning, we've got a unique app that might help.More
Can that app you just downloaded spy on you?More
Can that app you just downloaded spy on you?More
If you've downloaded an app, especially a free game, consider all of that information as gone. Apps that are free typically earn revenue for the app developer by gathering storing and sharing information from the person downloading the app.More
If you've downloaded an app, especially a free game, consider all of that information as gone. Apps that are free typically earn revenue for the app developer by gathering storing and sharing information from the person downloading the app.More
Mom's are pretty tech savvy now, which means you have many more options for gifts she probably doesn't even know she wants.More
Mom's are pretty tech savvy now, which means you have many more options for gifts she probably doesn't even know she wants.More