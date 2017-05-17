Emergency waterline repairs to close portion of Cape Girardeau r - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Emergency waterline repairs to close portion of Cape Girardeau road

Posted: Updated:
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

A portion of a road in Cape Girardeau will be closed to all traffic Wednesday for emergency waterline repairs and tree removal.

The city says Perryville Road will be closed between Bertling Street and Clark Avenue.

The road is expected to be closed from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly