Out-of-town jurors to hear trial in fatal school bus crash

Out-of-town jurors will be brought to Chattanooga, Tennessee to hear the case of the bus driver charged in a crash that killed six elementary school students.



Media outlets report defense attorney Amanda Dunn argued too many people in Hamilton County knew about the November 21 wreck that 24-year-old Johnthony Walker is charged in connection with, and asked a jury from another community be brought in for the trial. A Hamilton County judge agreed.



Dunn and prosecutors will have to agree on a location to draw jurors from by July 20 and get final approval from the judge.



Walker is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide. Authorities say he was driving off the designated bus route and was speeding when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children.