Paving to begin Wednesday on portion of Ballard County road - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paving to begin Wednesday on portion of Ballard County road

Posted: Updated:
Ballard County, Ky -

Crews will be out paving a portion of US 60/Wickliffe Road in Ballard County this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work is expected to last Wednesday through Thursday.

Paving will be from the US 51 intersection in Wickliffe east to the Big Cane Creek Bridge.

Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.

Powered by Frankly